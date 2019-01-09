FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Walker, Whittington propel Kent St past Western Michigan

 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored 23 points and handed out five assists and Philip Whittington added 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Kent State to an 88-73 victory over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Walker, who came in averaging 22.6 points per game, hit 8 of 19 shots including three from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Whittington snagged six of his rebounds on the offensive glass and added two steals and two blocked shots. Jalen Avery finished with 12 points. He added eight assists and seven rebounds — both season highs. Antonio Williams had 14 points, Mitch Peterson scored 13 and the pair combined to make 11 of 13 shots.

Jared Printy’s 3-pointer gave Western Michigan a 3-0 lead, but Whittington had a layup and Kain Harris sank a 3 and the Golden Flashes never trailed again. Walker had five points in the final 35 seconds of the first half to put the Flashes up 44-31 at intermission. William Boyer-Richard sank a 3-pointer to pull the Broncos (6-9, 0-2) within 52-48 with 13:01 left to play, but Walker hit two free throws and a 3 to push the Kent State lead back to nine and Western Michigan would get no closer.

Michael Flowers hit four 3s and scored 20 to pace Western Michigan, which has lost 12 of its last 15 games against Kent State.