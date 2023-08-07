FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/7/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Stocks closed higher as Wall Street regained momentum after its big rally for the year took a pause last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Monday to recover more than a third of its loss from last week. That was its first losing week in the last four. The Dow added 407 points, or 1.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

Berkshire Hathaway rose after the company run by Warren Buffett reported stronger results than analysts expected. Besides profit reports from media giants like The Walt Disney Co. and Fox, this week will also offer some highly anticipated reports on inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.41 points, or 0.9%, to 4,518.44

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 407.51 points, or 1.2%, to 35,473.13.

The Nasdaq composite rose 85.16 points, or 0.6%, to 13,994.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,958.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 678.94 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is up 2,325.88 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,527.92 points, or 33.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 197.69 points, or 11.2%.