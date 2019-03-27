FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Warren Buffett’s real estate company now largest in nation

 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The real estate firm owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is now the nation’s largest.

HomeServices of America said Wednesday that it ranked first last year after its associates helped close 346,629 residential real estate transactions. The ranking comes from the Real Trends 500 industry trade report.

HomeServices’ Executive Chairman Ron Peltier says being the biggest company in the market helps it lower costs by developing tools and software centrally for its real estate professionals to use.

The Minneapolis-based company has grown both by attracting more agents and by acquiring other firms. The company includes Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Real Living Real Estate and a number of other brands.

Home Services is part of Berkshire Hathaway, which is based in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire owns more than 90 businesses.