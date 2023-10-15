Israel-Hamas war
Jeff Landry wins in Louisiana
Solar eclipse
Hunter Biden
Oregon football

Capitals and Flames square off for non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Calgary Flames (1-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (0-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -110, Flames -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Other news
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) reacts as Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins beat Ovechkin, Capitals 4-0
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates after scoring in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Crosby and Malkin lead the way as the Penguins beat the Capitals for their first win of the season
FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. He’s 38 and coming off a season in which he played through injuries that hampered his production. He still scored 40 goals. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Ovechkin at 38 resumes his pursuit of Gretzky’s NHL goals record, 73 back going into the season

Washington went 35-37-10 overall and 18-16-7 at home a season ago. The Capitals scored 253 goals while giving up 261 last season for a -8 goal differential.

Calgary went 38-27-17 overall and 18-11-12 on the road last season. The Flames had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 50 goals on 252 chances.

INJURIES: Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.