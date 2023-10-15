Capitals and Flames square off for non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (1-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (0-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -110, Flames -110
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.
Washington went 35-37-10 overall and 18-16-7 at home a season ago. The Capitals scored 253 goals while giving up 261 last season for a -8 goal differential.
Calgary went 38-27-17 overall and 18-11-12 on the road last season. The Flames had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 50 goals on 252 chances.
INJURIES: Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.