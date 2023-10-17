Washington visits Ottawa after shootout win

Washington Capitals (1-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Washington Capitals after the Capitals took down the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout.

Ottawa had a 39-35-8 record overall and a 24-14-3 record at home last season. The Senators had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 72 goals on 306 chances.

Washington went 35-37-10 overall and 17-21-3 on the road a season ago. The Capitals scored 253 total goals last season (3.1 per game on 31.1 shots per game).

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Charlie Lindgren: day to day (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.