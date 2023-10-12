Israel-Hamas war
Metropolitan Division opponents meet as Capitals host the Penguins

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -117, Capitals -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division opponents meet when the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington went 12-9-5 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 35-37-10 record overall last season. The Capitals gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.1 last season.

Pittsburgh went 10-10-6 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 40-31-11 record overall last season. Goalies for the Penguins averaged 29.5 saves per game last season while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.