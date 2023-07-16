A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Cardinals square off against the Nationals with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (37-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-53, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker dives and catches a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Riley Adams for an out during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Gorman, Burleson lead Cardinals over Nationals 9-6 for doubleheader split
Nolan Gorman hit a two-run double to break a fifth-inning tie, Alec Burleson homered and robbed Joey Meneses of a three-run drive and the St.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Joey Meneses homers for third consecutive day, leads Nationals past AL West-leading Rangers, 7-2
Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2.
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) celebrates with Stone Garrett, right, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game skid with an 8-3 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 39-53 overall and 18-26 at home. The Cardinals have a 26-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 22-23 record on the road and a 37-55 record overall. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .283 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.