Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (38-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-50, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Other news
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario wears the home run wig as he celebrates his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs
Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain
The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to Sunday.
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams catches a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
A year after trading Soto, the Nationals still need to be patient with the players they received
Almost a year after trading Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals are struggling as expected. It will still be a while before that deal can be fully evaluated.
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker dives and catches a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Riley Adams for an out during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Gorman, Burleson lead Cardinals over Nationals 9-6 for doubleheader split
Nolan Gorman hit a two-run double to break a fifth-inning tie, Alec Burleson homered and robbed Joey Meneses of a three-run drive and the St.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -172, Nationals +147

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 22-25 record at home and a 43-50 record overall. The Cubs have hit 102 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Washington is 38-56 overall and 23-24 in road games. The Nationals have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 17-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 14 home runs while slugging .484. C.J. Abrams is 16-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.