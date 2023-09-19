White Sox play the Nationals after Anderson’s 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (58-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jose Urena (0-6, 8.48 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 17.18 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -116, White Sox -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Washington Nationals after Tim Anderson’s four-hit game on Monday.

Washington has a 31-44 record in home games and a 66-85 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Chicago is 58-93 overall and 28-48 on the road. The White Sox have gone 24-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 34 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 79 RBI for the Nationals. Dominic Smith is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Anderson is 15-for-41 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

