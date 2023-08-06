Nationals try to keep win streak going against the Reds

Washington Nationals (48-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-54, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Reds: Lyon Richardson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -159, Nationals +136; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 28-28 in home games and 59-54 overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Washington has a 26-29 record on the road and a 48-63 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .277 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. Matt McLain is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with 47 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.