Trejo leads Rockies against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo

Trejo leads Rockies against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rockies (40-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (41-59, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

Other news
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo (13) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6
Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6.
Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, the number two overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, signs autographs before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player.
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Thomas steals 4 as the Nationals top the Giants 6-1 for their first sweep since 2021
Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs the bases for his two-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Abrams stays hot, homers on his bobblehead night as the Nationals rout the Giants 10-1
CJ Abrams homered on his bobblehead night, Josiah Gray earned his first win since June 30 and the Washington Nationals routed the San Francisco Giants 10-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -145, Rockies +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals after Alan Trejo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

Washington is 41-59 overall and 18-33 at home. The Nationals have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 40-60 record overall and a 17-34 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with 16 home runs while slugging .486. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (knee), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Ryan McMahon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (finger), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.