Cardinals host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (36-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-52, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Joey Meneses homers for third consecutive day, leads Nationals past AL West-leading Rangers, 7-2
Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2.
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) celebrates with Stone Garrett, right, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game skid with an 8-3 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Josiah Gray was the early face of the Nationals’ rebuild. Now he’s an All-Star
Josiah Gray became the early face of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild when he was part of the return in the trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -245, Nationals +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 17-25 record in home games and a 38-52 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 21-22 record on the road and a 36-54 record overall. The Nationals have a 23-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .284 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 46 RBI. Willson Contreras is 17-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 8-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.