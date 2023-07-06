Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Reds aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (48-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-52, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Nationals -119, Reds -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 13-30 in home games and 34-52 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 48-39 record overall and a 25-18 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 14 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .304 for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 7-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.