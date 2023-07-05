FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
New York City Council races
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

De La Cruz leads Reds against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (47-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-51, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 6.66 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brett Kennedy throws to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kennedy wins in his major league return and De La Cruz has 4 hits as the Reds beat the Nats 8-4
Brett Kennedy won in his return to the majors as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 thanks to a big offensive showing.
Washington Nationals' Stone Garrett, right, and Dominic Smith celebrate after Garrett's grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Garrett hits grand slam and Candelario homers in Nationals’ 5-4 win over Phillies
Stone Garrett hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot and reliever Kyle Finnegan pitched out of late-inning jams that helped the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is ejected by home plate umpire Derek Thomas after Nationals' Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected for the 2nd time in a week
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate, where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems reacts to striking out Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore during the 11th inning of a baseball game to seal a 7-4 win, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11
Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -124, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals after Elly De La Cruz had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Washington has a 13-29 record at home and a 34-51 record overall. The Nationals have a 21-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 47-39 overall and 24-18 on the road. The Reds have a 37-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.