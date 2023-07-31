Brewers aim to break road losing streak, take on the Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers (57-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (44-62, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -200, Nationals +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Washington has a 44-62 record overall and a 20-33 record in home games. The Nationals are 31-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 28-25 record on the road and a 57-49 record overall. The Brewers are 36-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .286 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.