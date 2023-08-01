Nationals host the Brewers on 3-game home win streak

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Milwaukee Brewers (57-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-62, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -157, Nationals +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Washington has a 21-33 record at home and a 45-62 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 57-50 record overall and a 28-26 record in road games. The Brewers have a 20-9 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .290 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.