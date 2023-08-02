Nationals and Brewers meet to decide series winner

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Nationals and Brewers meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (45-63, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.42 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -133, Nationals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Brewers snap 4-game skid with 6-4 victory over Nationals following trade deadline additions
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses rounds the bases for his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joey Meneses homers, drives in 3 runs as the Nationals rally past the Brewers 5-3
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario runs to home plate to score on a single by Joey Meneses during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 21-34 record at home and a 45-63 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 58-50 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Brewers are 20-9 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .286 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.76 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.