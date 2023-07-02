Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Phillies take on the Nationals after Bohm’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Washington Nationals (33-49, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (44-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -250, Nationals +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Nationals on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 22-15 record in home games and a 44-38 record overall. The Phillies are 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 33-49 record overall and a 20-22 record in road games. The Nationals are 9-14 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 25 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 13-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 16-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.