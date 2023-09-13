Taylor Swift tops VMAs
Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (65-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Rutledge (0-0); Pirates: Colin Selby (2-1, 8.64 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -125, Nationals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has a 67-78 record overall and a 35-38 record at home. The Pirates have a 27-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington is 65-80 overall and 34-37 on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .251 for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 11-for-36 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.