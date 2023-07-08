This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (52-37, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (34-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -187, Nationals +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their five-game skid when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Washington is 13-32 at home and 34-54 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Texas has gone 25-19 on the road and 52-37 overall. The Rangers have a 41-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-41 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .295 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (knee), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.