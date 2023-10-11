Washington Poll
|WASHINGTON POLL
|Class 4A
|1. Graham-Kapowsin (6)
|6-0
|66
|2. Lake Stevens
|5-1
|59
|3. Skyview (1)
|6-0
|53
|4. Curtis
|5-1
|42
|5. Emerald Ridge
|5-1
|35
|(tie) Kennedy Catholic
|5-1
|35
|7. Camas
|5-1
|28
|8. Battle Ground
|6-0
|19
|9. Moses Lake
|6-0
|15
|10. Eastlake
|5-1
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 8. Bothell 7.
___
|Class 3A
|1. O’Dea (7)
|7-0
|70
|2. Yelm
|6-0
|60
|3. Eastside Catholic
|5-1
|53
|4. Arlington
|6-0
|46
|5. Mt. Spokane
|6-0
|35
|6. Monroe
|6-0
|30
|7. Bellevue
|4-2
|27
|(tie) Kennewick
|5-1
|27
|9. Gig Harbor
|5-1
|12
|10. Garfield
|4-2
|11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 2A
|1. Tumwater (5)
|6-0
|65
|2. Enumclaw (1)
|6-0
|64
|3. Anacortes (1)
|6-0
|58
|4. Lynden
|5-1
|45
|5. Highline
|5-1
|41
|6. North Kitsap
|5-1
|36
|7. Bremerton
|6-0
|26
|8. Sedro-Woolley
|4-2
|18
|9. West Valley (Spokane)
|5-1
|8
|(tie) Orting
|5-1
|8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 7.
___
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (7)
|6-0
|70
|2. King’s
|6-0
|60
|3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)
|6-0
|54
|4. Montesano
|6-0
|50
|5. LaCenter
|6-0
|42
|6. Cashmere
|6-0
|39
|7. Lynden Christian
|4-2
|24
|8. Seton Catholic
|6-0
|16
|9. Cascade Christian
|5-1
|15
|10. Nooksack Valley
|4-2
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 2B
|1. Okanogan (4)
|6-0
|58
|2. Napavine (2)
|5-1
|55
|3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|6-0
|49
|4. Toledo
|5-1
|38
|5. Onalaska
|4-2
|27
|(tie) Raymond
|5-1
|27
|7. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
|5-1
|25
|8. Kalama
|4-2
|20
|9. Forks
|5-1
|10
|10. Manson
|6-0
|8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.
___
|Class 1B
|1. Liberty Bell (3)
|5-0
|48
|2. Wilbur-Creston (2)
|6-0
|46
|3. Liberty Christian
|6-0
|39
|4. Mossyrock
|5-1
|36
|5. Neah Bay
|3-2
|19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12.