Washington Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6)6-066
2. Lake Stevens5-159
3. Skyview (1)6-053
4. Curtis5-142
5. Emerald Ridge5-135
(tie) Kennedy Catholic5-135
7. Camas5-128
8. Battle Ground6-019
9. Moses Lake6-015
10. Eastlake5-110

Others receiving 6 or more points: Skyline 8. Bothell 7.

___

Class 3A
1. O’Dea (7)7-070
2. Yelm6-060
3. Eastside Catholic5-153
4. Arlington6-046
5. Mt. Spokane6-035
6. Monroe6-030
7. Bellevue4-227
(tie) Kennewick5-127
9. Gig Harbor5-112
10. Garfield4-211

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2A
1. Tumwater (5)6-065
2. Enumclaw (1)6-064
3. Anacortes (1)6-058
4. Lynden5-145
5. Highline5-141
6. North Kitsap5-136
7. Bremerton6-026
8. Sedro-Woolley4-218
9. West Valley (Spokane)5-18
(tie) Orting5-18

Others receiving 6 or more points: Washougal 7.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (7)6-070
2. King’s6-060
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)6-054
4. Montesano6-050
5. LaCenter6-042
6. Cashmere6-039
7. Lynden Christian4-224
8. Seton Catholic6-016
9. Cascade Christian5-115
10. Nooksack Valley4-29

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2B
1. Okanogan (4)6-058
2. Napavine (2)5-155
3. Northwest Christian (Colbert)6-049
4. Toledo5-138
5. Onalaska4-227
(tie) Raymond5-127
7. Lind-Ritzville Sprague5-125
8. Kalama4-220
9. Forks5-110
10. Manson6-08

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.

___

Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (3)5-048
2. Wilbur-Creston (2)6-046
3. Liberty Christian6-039
4. Mossyrock5-136
5. Neah Bay3-219

Others receiving 6 or more points: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12.

_____