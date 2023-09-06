Washington Poll
WASHINGTON POLL
|Class 4A
|1. Lake Stevens (4)
|1-0
|67
|2. Graham-Kapowsin (3)
|1-0
|60
|3. Emerald Ridge
|1-0
|51
|4. Skyview
|1-0
|39
|5. Kamiakin
|1-0
|33
|6. Kennedy Catholic
|0-1
|29
|(tie) Sumner
|1-0
|29
|8. Curtis
|1-0
|17
|9. Bothell
|1-0
|14
|10. Mount Si
|0-0
|8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Battle Ground 7.
___
|Class 3A
|1. O’Dea (3)
|1-0
|64
|(tie) Yelm (3)
|1-0
|64
|3. Kennewick
|1-0
|44
|4. Eastside Catholic (1)
|0-1
|39
|5. Stanwood
|1-0
|28
|6. Bellevue
|0-1
|23
|7. Lakes
|1-0
|22
|8. Ferndale
|1-0
|15
|9. Mt. Spokane
|1-0
|12
|10. Monroe
|1-0
|11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma (Lincoln) 10. Ballard 9. Garfield 8. Auburn 7.
___
|Class 2A
|1. North Kitsap (4)
|1-0
|62
|2. Anacortes (1)
|1-0
|56
|3. Enumclaw (1)
|1-0
|50
|4. Lynden
|0-1
|37
|5. Sedro-Woolley
|1-0
|35
|6. Tumwater
|1-0
|32
|7. Highline
|1-0
|28
|8. Othello
|1-0
|22
|9. Prosser (1)
|1-0
|18
|10. Washougal
|1-0
|14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rogers (Spokane) 8.
___
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (4)
|1-0
|58
|2. Nooksack Valley (2)
|1-0
|55
|3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)
|1-0
|49
|4. Montesano
|1-0
|41
|5. King’s
|1-0
|30
|6. LaCenter
|0-0
|28
|7. Lynden Christian
|0-1
|25
|8. Cashmere
|1-0
|18
|9. Zillah
|1-0
|14
|10. Toppenish
|0-1
|6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 2B
|1. Napavine (7)
|1-0
|70
|2. Okanogan
|1-0
|54
|3. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
|1-0
|45
|4. Onalaska
|1-0
|29
|(tie) Pe Ell(Willapa Valley
|1-0
|29
|6. Toledo
|1-0
|25
|7. Goldendale-Klickitat
|1-0
|19
|8. River View
|1-0
|17
|(tie) Northwest Christian (Colbert)
|1-0
|17
|10. Kalama
|0-1
|13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chief Leschi 11. Raymond 11. Asotin 10. Manson 8. Ilwaco 7.
___
|Class 1B
|1. Liberty Bell (5)
|1-0
|59
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|1-0
|44
|(tie) Wilbur-Creston
|1-0
|44
|4. Neah Bay
|0-1
|28
|5. Liberty Christian
|1-0
|23
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Odessa 10. Mossyrock 7.