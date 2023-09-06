Carl Nassib
By The Associated Press
 
WASHINGTON POLL

Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (4)1-067
2. Graham-Kapowsin (3)1-060
3. Emerald Ridge1-051
4. Skyview1-039
5. Kamiakin1-033
6. Kennedy Catholic0-129
(tie) Sumner1-029
8. Curtis1-017
9. Bothell1-014
10. Mount Si0-08

Others receiving 6 or more points: Battle Ground 7.

___

Class 3A
1. O’Dea (3)1-064
(tie) Yelm (3)1-064
3. Kennewick1-044
4. Eastside Catholic (1)0-139
5. Stanwood1-028
6. Bellevue0-123
7. Lakes1-022
8. Ferndale1-015
9. Mt. Spokane1-012
10. Monroe1-011

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma (Lincoln) 10. Ballard 9. Garfield 8. Auburn 7.

___

Class 2A
1. North Kitsap (4)1-062
2. Anacortes (1)1-056
3. Enumclaw (1)1-050
4. Lynden0-137
5. Sedro-Woolley1-035
6. Tumwater1-032
7. Highline1-028
8. Othello1-022
9. Prosser (1)1-018
10. Washougal1-014

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rogers (Spokane) 8.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (4)1-058
2. Nooksack Valley (2)1-055
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)1-049
4. Montesano1-041
5. King’s1-030
6. LaCenter0-028
7. Lynden Christian0-125
8. Cashmere1-018
9. Zillah1-014
10. Toppenish0-16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2B
1. Napavine (7)1-070
2. Okanogan1-054
3. Lind-Ritzville Sprague1-045
4. Onalaska1-029
(tie) Pe Ell(Willapa Valley1-029
6. Toledo1-025
7. Goldendale-Klickitat1-019
8. River View1-017
(tie) Northwest Christian (Colbert)1-017
10. Kalama0-113

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chief Leschi 11. Raymond 11. Asotin 10. Manson 8. Ilwaco 7.

___

Class 1B
1. Liberty Bell (5)1-059
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline1-044
(tie) Wilbur-Creston1-044
4. Neah Bay0-128
5. Liberty Christian1-023

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 19. Odessa 10. Mossyrock 7.

