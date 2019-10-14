Wausau school board president running for Congress

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Wausau school board president running for Congress

By SCOTT BAUER
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic president of the Wausau School Board announced Monday that she is running for Congress in her heavily Republican northern Wisconsin district, in a race that could provide an early signal of voter moods ahead of next fall’s presidential election.

Tricia Zunker, a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.

Zunker is running in the 7th Congressional District, which had been represented by Republican Sean Duffy from 2011 until last month when he quit to spend time with his family ahead of the birth of his ninth daughter. A special election to fill the seat will be early next year, but Gov. Tony Evers has yet to set the date.

There are now five candidates who have entered the race — three Republicans and two Democrats. The other Democrat, self-employed insurance broker and Vietnam veteran Lawrence Dale, also announced his candidacy on Monday. The Republicans running are state Sen. Tom Tiffany , former U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson aide Jason Church and political newcomer Michael Opela.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

Tiffany and Church have both closely aligned themselves with Trump, even as House Democrats proceed with impeachment proceedings against him. But the newly announced Democratic candidates were split over impeachment.

Impeachment wasn’t mentioned in Zunker’s news release announcing her candidacy and it doesn’t appear on her newly launched campaign website. In an interview, she said she is more focused on issues like affordable health care, helping struggling small farmers and protecting the environment.

Zunker also said impeachment didn’t need to be discussed in the special election campaign because it will be “long resolved” by the time the winner takes office sometime early next year. She also said she supports the impeachment investigation, but she stopped short of saying whether she thinks Trump should be removed from office.

“I do believe public servants, they take an oath and they must uphold that oath and that is to the Constitution,” she said.

Zunker’s Democratic challenger, Dale, took a different tack, saying he thinks that Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

“We’re at a critical juncture in our nation right now,” he said at a news conference in the state Capitol, which is not in the 7th District.

Dale said he sells health insurance in northern Wisconsin but currently lives in Michigan. He said he planned to move to northern Wisconsin “in the legal sense for the purposes of this special election in due course” to qualify for the special election.

The race will serve as a barometer in a deeply Republican district months before the November 2020 presidential election. Trump won Wisconsin by less than a point in 2016, but he carried the 7th District by 20 points.

Wisconsin’s sprawling 7th District covers all or part of 20 northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties, and it is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. The district was made more favorable for Republicans following redistricting, and it has also grown more conservative.

In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% that went to then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Trump won it by 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Wisconsin’s governor is considering holding the special election primary on either Feb. 4 or Feb. 18, with the general election on either April 7 or May 5.

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP