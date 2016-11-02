Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

WBA sanctions Joshua-Klitschko for spring 2017

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The World Boxing Association has finally sanctioned a fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko for its “super” heavyweight title.

The fight will take place in the spring of 2017, but only if Joshua beats Eric Molina on Dec. 10 in the British boxer’s second defense of his IBF title.

The WBA super belt is vacant after Tyson Fury relinquished it last month, citing “clinical depression.” Fury beat Klitschko in November last year to take the WBA, IBF and minor WBO titles off the Ukrainian boxer.

“We will now move forward with Bernd Boente (Klitschko’s manager) and Team Klitschko in planning the date and venue,” Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said on Wednesday, “knowing that victory against Eric Molina in Manchester on Dec. 10 is more important than ever.”

The two camps tried to arrange the Joshua-Klitschko fight for December, but that fell through. Hearn blamed confusion over whether the WBA title would be on the line.

The WBA also said 44-year-old American Shannon Briggs will fight Australian boxer Lucas Browne for the “regular” title on or before Dec. 31.