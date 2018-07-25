The Latest: New highs set in Death Valley, Palm Springs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the heat wave across the Southwest U.S. (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a new high of 127 degrees (52.7 Celsius) has been set at California’s Death Valley as a heat wave stretches across the U.S. Southwest.

Weather Service forecaster Chris Outler in Las Vegas said the record was set Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 126 (52.2 Celsius) registered for the day in 1916.

He says Las Vegas reached a high of 112 (44 Celsius) on Tuesday, but that wasn’t a record for the day.

The weather service says other record highs set Tuesday included 122 (50 Celsius) in Thermal, in California’s Coachella Valley, and 121 (49.4 Celsius) in Palm Springs.

Weather service forecaster Andrew Deemer says the Phoenix high of 116 (46.6 Celsius) on Tuesday was tied with the previous record set in 2014.

___

11:50 a.m.

The Las Vegas area could see its hottest day of the year this week as a heat wave stretching across the U.S. Southwest brings dangerously high temperatures.

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas is in effect through Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach 114 degrees (45.5 Celsius).

Meteorologist Alex Boothe says the area will see no overnight relief through Friday, with low temperatures not projected to drop below 89 degrees (31.6 Celsius).

Boothe says heat waves like this are the deadliest type of weather in Las Vegas. He says the week will be “brutal” for anyone who spends time outdoors and urges people to move their pets indoors.

Daytime cooling stations are now open. Las Vegas officials are urging homeless people to use them after three individuals were found dead last week of suspected heat-related causes.

___

10 a.m.

The National Weather Service says a high temperature of 124 degrees (51 Celsius) is forecast for California’s Death Valley and that the temperature could hit 126 (52.22 Celsius) p.m. Thursday.

The temperatures are the highest forecast amid a heat wave that stretched across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday.

Much of Arizona and parts of California and Utah are under an excessive heat warning in a week forecasters say could be the year’s hottest.

Phoenix is among the hottest urban areas in the Southwest, with highs that hit 100 (38 Celsius) by midmorning and expected to reach 114 (45.5 Celsius) in the afternoon.

___

2 a.m.

California’s power grid operators are calling for voluntary electricity conservation as parts of the U.S. Southwest brace for another day of scorching heat.

With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees throughout the region, the California Independent System Operator Corp. is asking for people to ease off blasting the air conditioning or using the washer or other appliances during evening hours, when power usage peaks.

Cal-ISO says that reduces the risk of rotating power outages.

Highs in parts of the Southwest approached 120 degrees on Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures of about 117 degrees Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona; 108 in Texas along the border and 109 in parts of Utah.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected into Thursday.