Southern California to see Santa Ana winds, fire danger

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of California’s mountains are sporting a fresh coat of snow but winter is about to take a hiatus in the southern half of the state as building high pressure spawns dry, gusty Santa Ana winds and sends temperatures into the 80s.

The National Weather Service says fire weather watches will be in effect Saturday evening into Monday in mountains and foothills from Los Angeles to San Diego and across the inland counties.

Forecasters say some gusts out of the northeast could reach speeds up to 60 mph (96 kph).

California’s most recent weather system dropped plenty of new snow on Sierra Nevada peaks this week but brought little rain to Southern California, which is well behind average rainfall for this time of year.