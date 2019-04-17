FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Survivor of Texas tornado describes escape from grass house

 
ALTO, Texas (AP) — A survivor of a deadly Texas tornado says he managed to crawl out of a grass house at a Native American historic site before the twister hurled it into the distance with two other people still inside.

Jeff Williams of Nacogdoches (nak-uh-DOH'-ches) is president of Friends of Caddo (CAD'-oh) Mounds, a historic site in Alto (AL'-toh) that was among areas across the South that was pummeled by storms over the weekend.

The Oklahoma native told KTRE-TV Tuesday that he helped build the beehive-shaped grass structure using the Caddo Nation method.

Williams says the house “disintegrated” and the tornado dropped the other occupants “a couple hundred yards” away. They survived.

Caddo Mounds was hosting a cultural event when the tornado struck. One person died and more than 20 were hurt.

