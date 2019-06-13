FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Cyclone batters fishing hub but veers away from Indian coast

By AJIT SOLANKI
 
Share

VERAVAL, India (AP) — A cyclone in the Arabian Sea battered an Indian fishing hub with heavy wind, wave and rain Thursday and was forecast to still bring dangerous weather even as it veered away from the western coast.

The India Meteorological Department says Cyclone Vayu, the season’s second major storm and named after the Hindi word for wind, has jogged west, skirting the coast of the western state of Gujarat and unlikely to hit it head on as previously forecast. Pakistan warned of rough seas and dangerous heat, though the cyclone wasn’t expected to directly hit the port city of Karachi.

In anticipation of the storm, rescue workers evacuated nearly 300,000 people, taking a cue from Cyclone Fani, which came ashore on India’s eastern coast in May, killing 34 people in India and 15 in neighboring Bangladesh.

An unprecedented evacuation effort that involved relocating about a million people ahead of Fani was credited with saving many lives.

Other news
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

Though not as severe as Fani and unlikely to make landfall, Vayu could leave dangerous conditions in its wake, Indian authorities cautioned.

Sathi Devi, the government scientist in charge of monitoring the storm, said Vayu will come closest to land around 2 p.m., stirring up winds of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour before turning sharply westward into open water.

In Veraval, a hub of India’s fishing industry, heavy wind and rain from Vayu battered the beaches. Fishing boats were splintered by huge waves crashing onto shore. Local police were making a last-minute appeal to hut dwellers to leave their homes.

A blanket of steady rain came down in the coastal city of Porbandar, the birthplace of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

With the worst averted, rescue workers, including 50 teams from the National Disaster Relief Force and around 1,000 Indian navy and army personnel, were searching for any villagers who remained in coastal areas to relocate to school buildings and other designated evacuation sites.

“We expect the high winds to remain until tomorrow morning and some disturbances to remain until around Saturday or Sunday,” said Hemendra Khatma, assistant force commander.

Pakistan’s meteorological department warned fishermen to stay inland this week as the cyclone could cause rough sea conditions.

The cyclone was not likely to directly impact the southern port city of Karachi, but the department said in a statement that the weather system could cause dust storms and rains in various parts of the southern Sindh province.

It said a heatwave was likely to hit Karachi on Thursday and Friday because the cyclone could stifle sea breeze, with temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit).

The meteorological department also asked authorities to remain alert through Saturday, even if Cyclone Vayu remained far away from the country’s coastal areas.

___

Associated Press writers Amrit Dhillon and Mariya Amrayeva in New Delhi and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.