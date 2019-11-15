Tropical Storm Raymond forms in Pacific off western Mexico

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Tropical Storm Raymond forms in Pacific off western Mexico

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Raymond formed Friday in the eastern Pacific off Mexico and strengthened on a forecast track in the direction of the resort-studded Los Cabos area of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Raymond had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as of the afternoon. Its center was about 565 miles (915 kilometers) south of the peninsula’s tip and headed toward the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The southern part of the peninsula is a popular destination for domestic and international tourists, home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.

The hurricane center said Raymond could reach the area late Sunday or early Monday and dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across southern parts of Baja California Sur state, threatening dangerous flooding.

Blanca Jiménez Cisneros, director general of Mexico’s National Water Commission, said Raymond’s first effects, “with intense rains,” would begin to be felt Saturday.