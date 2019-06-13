FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

6 people drown, hundreds seek medical help in Lithuania heat

 
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Six people seeking relief from record heat in Lithuania have drowned, and hundreds have sought medical help as temperatures soared.

The nation of 2.8 million hasn’t seen rain for many weeks and a new June all-time heat record of 35.7 degrees Celsius (96 F) was reached in the central Lithuanian city of Kaisiadorys on Wednesday, when six people drowned in rivers and lakes. Average daily temperature has remained above 31 Celsius for more than a week.

Meteorologists said Thursday that temperatures were expected to hit 36 C in several regions on Thursday.

Extreme heat has led rivers and creeks to reach their lowest levers ever recorded for June and water supply to many households in major cities has been limited. Schools were closed in many cities this week.