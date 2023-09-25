Weekly state high school football rankings

Walmart shooter to pay families
By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 25, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

Minnesota High School football polls: Week 3

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12) 4-0 120

2. Lakeville South 4-0 108

3. Minnetonka 4-0 96

4. Lakeville North 3-1 71

5. Maple Grove 3-1 70

6. Shakopee 3-1 61

7. Forest Lake 3-1 52

8. Stillwater 3-1 37

9. Centennial 3-1 18

10. Anoka 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (10) 4-0 117

2. Chanhassen (1) 4-0 104

3. Rogers 4-0 96

4. Brainerd (1) 4-0 90

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 78

6. Alexandria 4-0 62

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 43

8. Andover 3-1 31

9. St. Thomas Academy 3-1 29

10. Robbinsdale Cooper 3-1 12

Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (10) 4-0 116

2. Orono (1) 4-0 100

3. Byron 4-0 77

4. Detroit Lakes (1) 4-0 76

5. Mound-Westonka 4-0 61

6. Hutchinson 3-1 60

7. Totino-Grace 3-1 44

8. Chisago Lakes 4-0 40

9. Rocori 3-1 31

10. Princeton 4-0 30

Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3.

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (5) 4-0 109

2. Stewartville (3) 4-0 107

3. Esko (4) 4-0 105

4. Fairmont 4-0 87

5. Annandale 4-0 73

6. (tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1 44

6. (tie) Minneapolis North 3-1 44

8. Waseca 3-1 30

9. Pequot Lakes 3-1 14

10. Litchfield 3-1 10

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (6) 4-0 110

2. Caledonia (4) 4-0 107

3. Chatfield (1) 4-0 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 82

5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 68

6. St. Agnes (1) 4-0 59

7. Holdingford 4-0 38

8. (tie) Barnum 4-0 32

8. (tie) Norwood Young Am. 4-0 32

10. Cannon Falls 3-1 20

Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9) 4-0 112

2. Springfield (2) 4-0 102

3. Fillmore Central (1) 4-0 92

4. Mayer Lutheran 4-0 71

5. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 68

6. Lester Prairie 4-0 67

7. Goodhue 4-0 48

8. BOLD 3-1 33

9. Upsala/Swanville 4-0 29

10. Ada-Borup/West 3-1 7

Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 4-0 117

2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 4-0 96

4. Cherry 4-0 83

5. (tie) Nevis 4-0 52

5. (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 52

7. Edgerton 4-0 43

8. Ottertail Central 4-0 39

9. LeRoy-Ostrander 4-0 35

10. Kingsland 4-0 13

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1.

_____