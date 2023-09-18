Missing F-35 fighter jet
Weekly state high school football rankings

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 18, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12) 3-0 120

2. Lakeville South 3-0 106

3. Shakopee 3-0 92

4. Minnetonka 3-0 84

5. Anoka 3-0 68

6. Lakeville North 2-1 61

7. Forest Lake 2-1 42

8. Maple Grove 2-1 33

9. Stillwater 2-1 14

10. Champlin Park 2-1 11

Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Eagan 9, Mounds View 6, Rosemount 2, Woodbury 2, Buffalo 1, Edina 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (10) 3-0 116

2. Chanhassen (1) 3-0 107

3. Rogers 3-0 96

4. Brainerd (1) 3-0 89

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 65

6. Alexandria 3-0 60

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0 42

8. Andover 2-1 21

9. St. Thomas Academy 2-1 16

10. Robbinsdale Cooper 2-1 13

Others receiving votes: Elk River 12, Owatonna 7, Mahtomedi 5, Moorhead 4, New Prague 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1, Northfield 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (10) 3-0 120

2. Becker 3-0 104

3. Orono 3-0 88

4. Byron 3-0 80

5. Detroit Lakes 3-0 68

6. Mound-Westonka 3-0 56

7. Totino-Grace 2-1 51

8. Chisago Lakes 3-0 33

9. Princeton 3-0 26

10. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Rocori 6, Simley 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Hermantown 3, North Branch 3, Little Falls 1, Rocori 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (6) 3-0 109

2. Stewartville (3) 3-0 106

3. Esko (3) 3-0 101

4. Fairmont 3-0 85

5. Pequot Lakes 3-0 57

6. Annandale 3-0 55

7. New London-Spicer 2-1 45

8. Morris Area/C-A 3-0 26

9. Minneapolis North 2-1 14

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-1 9

Others receiving votes: Waseca 8, Pierz 6, Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Albany 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, Rockford 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (5) 3-0 108

2. Caledonia (5) 3-0 106

3. Chatfield (1) 3-0 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 79

5. Cannon Falls 3-0 72

6. Jackson County Central 3-0 66

7. St. Agnes (1) 3-0 51

8. Holdingford 3-0 28

9. Barnum 3-0 27

10. Norwood Young America 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: Osakis 7, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Pelican Rapids 3.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (9) 3-0 112

2. Springfield (2) 3-0 102

3. Fillmore Central (1) 3-0 85

4. Mayer Lutheran 3-0 68

5. (tie) Lester Prairie 3-0 64

5. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 64

7. Goodhue 3-0 51

8. BOLD 2-1 49

9. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 24

10. Braham 3-0 14

Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 8, Sleepy Eye United 6, Parkers Prairie 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Canby 2, Holdingford 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 3-0 117

2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 97

4. Cherry 3-0 80

5. Kittson Co. Central 3-0 68

6. (tie) Nevis 3-0 44

6 (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 44

8. Edgerton 3-0 34

9. Ottertail Central 3-0 24

10. LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Fosston 7, Hills-Beaver Creek 7, Kingsland 6, Southland 4, Border West 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, Blackduck 1, Hancock 1, Little Fork-Big Falls 1.