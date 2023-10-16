Weekly state high school football rankings
Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Oct. 15, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
|CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (12) 7-0 120
2. Lakeville North 6-1 102
3. Minnetonka 6-1 96
4. Lakeville South 6-1 88
5. Centennial 6-1 73
6. Maple Grove 5-2 56
7. Stillwater 5-2 26
8. Anoka 5-2 25
9. Edina 4-3 20
10. Shakopee 4-3 18
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2.
|CLASS 5A
1. Chanhassen (12) 7-0 120
2. Rogers 7-0 107
3. Mankato West 6-1 91
4. Alexandria 7-0 89
5. Andover 6-1 66
6. St. Thomas Academy 6-1 65
7. Brainerd 6-1 45
8. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 33
9. Bloomington Jefferson 6-1 22
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 18
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1.
|CLASS 4A
1. Becker (11) 7-0 119
2. Orono (1) 7-0 109
3, Hutchinson 5-2 77
4. Bryon 6-1 74
5. Kasson-Mantorville 6-1 60
6. Mound-Westonka 6-1 52
7. Rocori 5-2 45
8. Detroit Lakes 6-1 35
9. North Branch 6-1 30
10. Princeton 6-1 27
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1.
|CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (8) 7-0 116
2. Esko (4) 7-0 112
3. Annandale 7-0 95
4. Litchfield 6-1 77
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-1 66
6. Minneapolis North 6-1 45
7. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 42
8. Waseca 6-1 41
9. Fairmont 6-1 32
10. Pequot Lakes 6-1 14
Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9.
|CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (9) 7-0 116
2. Caledonia (2) 7-0 107
3. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 94
4. Jackson County Central 7-0 79
5. St. Agnes (1) 7-0 74
6. Barnum 7-0 51
7. Norwood Young America 7-0 49
8. Cannon Falls 6-1 36
9. Osakis 6-1 28
10. Moose Lake-Willow River 6-1 10
Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1.
|CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (10) 7-0 116
2. Fillmore Central (1) 7-0 107
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 7-0 100
4. BOLD 6-1 77
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-0 68
6. Ada-Borup-West 6-1 46
7. Bethlehem Academy 6-1 34
8. Springfield 6-1 28
9. Upsala/Swanville 6-1 24
10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6-1 16
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6.
|NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11) 7-0 119
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 7-0 109
3. Nevis 7-0 92
4. Ottertail Central 7-0 76
5. Kingsland 7-0 70
6. Cherry 6-1 66
7. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 44
8. Ogilvie 6-1 30
9. Leroy-Ostrander 6-1 28
10. Edgerton 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1.