Whitmer on vetoing Republican budget bills: ‘We’ll see’

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Whitmer on vetoing Republican budget bills: ‘We’ll see’

By DAVID EGGERT
 
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was noncommittal about signing final spending bills that began advancing in the Republican-led Legislature on Thursday, a day after talks broke down between her and GOP leaders.

“We’ll see,” she said, hours before House-Senate conference committees approved six budget measures, including a $15.2 billion school aid budget. More of the Republican-controlled panels are scheduled to vote next week despite there being no overall deal with the first-year governor.

A budget must be enacted before Oct. 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown. If Whitmer signs whatever lawmakers send to her desk, she could still use her line-item veto power to nix specific spending and force GOP legislators back to the table.

Negotiations ended Wednesday after the sides disagreed over how much to direct to roads and bridges in the coming fiscal year. They had previously agreed to table talks on a long-term road-funding plan — Whitmer’s proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike was rejected outright — until after finalizing the budget.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Republicans proposed moving an additional $500 million in general funds to the transportation budget, which is already scheduled to receive additional income tax revenues under 2015 road-funding laws.

“We heard a very, very low number” back from the administration, he said. “Then we countered that with what we thought was a reasonable number, and then we got crickets.”

Whitmer said infusing more one-time money into roads — a practice that has been used every year since the 2011-12 budget — “does not fix the problem. In fact, it makes it more expensive to do the work because it makes it more expensive to plan. ... This is the exact kind of gimmick that got us in this problem in the first place.”

Republicans countered that Michigan can spend more of its existing tax dollars on roads while still prioritizing schools and drinking water protections.

The K-12 budget that won initial approval would boost funding by $395 million, including a $304 million increase in per-pupil grants to districts and charter schools.

The minimum per-student allowance — which most districts receive, including charter schools — would increase from $7, 871 to $8,111, a $240, or 3%, increase. Districts at the higher end would get $8,529, or $120 more than the current $8,409 allotment — a 1.4% bump.

While schools would receive more base aid under the GOP budget than under Whitmer’s proposal, the vast majority of districts would see bigger net funding hikes if her plan were adopted because she included additional “weighted” funds for special education, low-income, and career and technical ed students.

Also Thursday, House-Senate conference committees approved bills that include a $120 million boost to protect drinking water — which matches the total amount proposed by the governor. The money would be used to help implement tougher lead-in-water rules, to address contamination from chemicals known collectively as PFAS and to issue grants to water suppliers seeking low-interest loans for infrastructure projects.

Fifteen public universities criticized Republicans’ vote to increase their state operations funding by 0.5%, less than the 3% Whitmer sought.

“Today’s conference committee proposal assures we will continue falling behind other states in college affordability, less affluent students will take out more student loans and we will discourage some middle-class students from getting degrees needed to retain and attract employers,” said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Whitmer said she is hopeful that budgets sent to prioritize education and “closing the skills gap.”

___

Follow Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00