Whitmer wants universal preschool, more reading coaches

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to provide preschool to all 4-year-olds, to triple the number of literacy coaches and to stop transferring school aid revenue to colleges.

The proposals are included in an education plan the former legislative leader outlined at a Lansing school Friday.

Whitmer says as governor, she would help increase teachers’ pay after years of Republican control of state government, oppose the “hyper focus” on standardized testing and work to add more career counselors.

She also wants to change Michigan’s per-student funding formula to recognize it costs more to educate certain students.

Whitmer says voters intended for school aid dollars to fund K-12 schools, and universities and community colleges will have to help find “long-term” budget solutions when such “raids” end under her watch.