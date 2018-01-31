FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Wiggins has 18 points, 11 boards, Bowling Green wins 66-50

 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Demajeo Wiggins had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Bowling Green sprinted to an early lead and then coasted to a 66-50 win over Ohio to halt a three-game skid in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday night.

Bowling Green (13-9, 4-5), which matched its win total from last season, was up 21-6 at the 9:26 mark and took a 41-19 lead into the break. The Falcons held a 60-42 advantage with 3:52 left in the game.

Antwon Lillard added 13 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Daeqwon Plowden chipped in nine points while grabbing six rebounds for the Falcons.

Teyvioin Kirk had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Ohio (9-12, 2-7), which has lost six of its last seven games.