FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wilder scores 19 in Western Michigan’s 69-60 win over Ohio

 
Share

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Thomas Wilder scored 19 points and Western Michigan defeated Ohio 69-60 on Saturday.

Reggie Jones added 13 points and Brandon Johnson 10 for the Broncos (15-10, 7-5 Mid-American Conference), who made only 13 of 21 free throws but were enough to help beat the Bobcats, who were 5 of 9. Western Michigan has won four of its last five games.

Teyvion Kirk led four starters in double figures with 14 points for Ohio (10-14, 3-9), which has lost five of its last six. Jordan Dartis and Gavin Block each made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Mike Laster added 12.

The Broncos led 26-21 at halftime and were up 10 with 15 minutes left in the game when Ohio caught up over the next five minutes, taking a one-point lead. The Broncos responded with nine straight points and made four free throws in the final 17 seconds to wrap up the win.