FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wimbledon Glance: Serena plays semifinal rematch vs. Goerges

 
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

A year after Serena Williams played Julia Goerges on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals, the seven-time champion will face the 18th-seeded German in the third round on No. 1 Court. Williams beat Goerges in straight sets last year, but then lost to Angelique Kerber in the final. If Williams wins the title at the end of next week, she will earn her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will also play in the third round. Eight-time champion Federer will face Lucas Pouille after two-time champion Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Up first on Centre Court will be Ash Barty, the French Open champion who is in her first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player. She will face Harriet Dart, an unseeded British wild-card entry playing at Wimbledon for only the second time.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4; Guido Pella beat No. 4 Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 15 Milos Raonic beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1; No. 23 Roberto Bautista-Agut beat No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Women’s third round: Coco Gauff beat Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5; No. 3 Karolina Pliskova beat Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; No. 7 Simona Halep beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1; Shuai Zhang beat No. 14 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 - Number of match points saved by Coco Gauff in the second set of her 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 victory over Polona Hercog.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Just need to hold serve, break, then we’ll see what happens from there.” - Coco Gauff on what she was thinking while trailing by a set and 5-2 in the second.

