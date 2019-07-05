Wimbledon Glance: Serena plays semifinal rematch vs. Goerges

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

A year after Serena Williams played Julia Goerges on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals, the seven-time champion will face the 18th-seeded German in the third round on No. 1 Court. Williams beat Goerges in straight sets last year, but then lost to Angelique Kerber in the final. If Williams wins the title at the end of next week, she will earn her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will also play in the third round. Eight-time champion Federer will face Lucas Pouille after two-time champion Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Up first on Centre Court will be Ash Barty, the French Open champion who is in her first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player. She will face Harriet Dart, an unseeded British wild-card entry playing at Wimbledon for only the second time.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4; Guido Pella beat No. 4 Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 15 Milos Raonic beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1; No. 23 Roberto Bautista-Agut beat No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Women’s third round: Coco Gauff beat Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5; No. 3 Karolina Pliskova beat Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; No. 7 Simona Halep beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1; Shuai Zhang beat No. 14 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 - Number of match points saved by Coco Gauff in the second set of her 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 victory over Polona Hercog.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Just need to hold serve, break, then we’ll see what happens from there.” - Coco Gauff on what she was thinking while trailing by a set and 5-2 in the second.

___

