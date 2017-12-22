FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Winners of the Texas AP HS football player of the year

By The Associated Press
 
Winners of the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors player of the year award:

—2017: Spencer Sanders, QB, Denton Ryan

—2016: Charlie Brewer, QB, Lake Travis

—2015: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Austin Westlake

—2014: Kyler Murray, QB, Allen

—2013: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Whitehouse

—2012: Kenny Hill, QB, Southlake Carroll

—2011: Johnathan Gray, RB, Aledo

—2010: Johnny Manziel, QB, Kerrville Tivy

—2009: Scotty Young, QB, Denton Ryan

—2008: Garrett Gilbert, QB, Lake Travis

—2007: Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Rosenberg Lamar