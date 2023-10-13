Israel-Hamas war
Jets take on the Panthers in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Florida Panthers (0-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -119, Panthers -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-14-3 record in home games last season. The Jets scored 52 power-play goals last season on 270 chances for a 19.3% success rate.

Florida went 42-32-8 overall and 27-23-3 on the road last season. The Panthers had a +16 goal differential last season, scoring 288 goals while giving up 272.

INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk: out (sternum), Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.