Wisconsin conservatives feel ‘snookered’ by court justice

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Wisconsin conservatives feel ‘snookered’ by court justice

By SCOTT BAUER
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The euphoria that Wisconsin Republicans felt after winning yet another major political battle in the state Supreme Court this week is being dampened by a scathing dissent written by one of the conservative justices, raising doubts about how solid the conservative majority actually is.

Democrats praised Justice Brian Hagedorn for siding with liberals against revoking the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order on Wednesday. Republicans vented their anger on Twitter.

“Conservatives have been snookered,” former state Rep. Adam Jarchow tweeted within minutes of the court’s ruling Wednesday, in reference to Hagedorn. “We will never learn.”

Jarchow, who tweeted that he went to a bar hours after the ruling, said Hagedorn was on “the wrong side of history.”

Other news
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid

Asked to respond, Hagedorn did not back down.

“During my campaign, I said that my job is to say what the law is, not what I think the law should be. I meant what I said,” Hagedorn told the AP in a text message. “To the best of my ability, I will apply the law as written, without fear or favor, in every case before me.”

Hagedorn was well known to conservatives for his work as former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s legal counsel. Walker’s former campaign manager was the strategist for Hagedorn’s run for the Supreme Court last year. Hagedorn won widespread support from Republicans, along with more than $1 million in outside spending from conservative groups, and captured a narrow half-point victory. With his win, conservatives saw their majority on the court increase to 5-2.

But Hagedorn could become a swing vote on the court in August, when a conservative justice is replaced by a liberal, dropping the conservative majority to 4-3.

Hagedorn met expectations of Republicans when he sided with conservative justices on a major defeat for Democrats last month, granting the GOP-controlled Legislature’s request to stop Gov. Tony Evers from postponing the April presidential primary election.

But in January, he joined with the court’s two liberal justices to prevent an expedited ruling in a case brought by conservatives that could result in purging as many as 200,000 voters from the rolls. The liberals sided with Hagedorn again this week, joining his dissenting opinion saying that the Legislature had no standing to bring the case seeking to overturn Evers’ “safer at home” order.

“The rule of law, and therefore the true liberty of the people, is threatened no less by a tyrannical judiciary than by a tyrannical executive or legislature,” Hagedorn wrote. “Today’s decision may or may not be good policy, but it is not grounded in the law.”

Hagedorn’s position drew scorn from conservative justices in the majority, including Justice Dan Kelly, who was defeated last month and will leave the court in August. Kelly wrote that Hagedorn had delivered an “insult” to the majority with his dissent.

“We swore to uphold the Wisconsin Constitution,” Kelly wrote. “He’s free to join in anytime he wishes.”

Walker, in an interview Friday, said Hagedorn’s opinion supporting powers of the executive branch may have been influenced by his time serving in the governor’s office. Walker, who called the majority ruling “rock solid,” said he had no concerns about Hagedorn’s conservative bona fides.

“Everything I’ve seen in the past is he’s going to be consistently conservative,” Walker said. “Not politically. He’s going to consistently be in the camp of believing the Constitution is the ultimate guide.”

Attorney Lester Pines, a Democrat who frequently argues before the court, said Hagedorn is proving to be an independent thinker who is not tied to a rigid conservative ideology like other justices. And that’s bad news for Republicans, he said.

“They want judges who will decide cases based on a fixed ideological bias,” Pines said. “That’s what they thought they were getting and apparently they didn’t get it. If they’re complaining about that, that says a lot.”

Hagedorn ran on the promise, made by many conservative judicial candidates, to not legislate from the bench and strictly interpret the laws as they were written. All four of the justices who overturned the power of Evers’ health secretary to issue the health emergency also campaigned against what they called judicial activism.

Hagedorn’s dissent shows that he is staying true to his word not to legislate from the bench, Pines said.

“We are a court of law,” Hagedorn wrote. “We are not here to do freewheeling constitutional theory. We are not here to step in and referee every intractable political stalemate. In striking down most of (the order), this court has strayed from its charge and turned this case into something quite different than the case brought to us.”

“He may very well be that kind of impartial, conservative justice we would want on a court,” Pines said. “I hope that it develops that way.”

___

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP