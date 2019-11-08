Wisconsin Guard whistleblower says he’s being discharged

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Wisconsin Guard whistleblower says he’s being discharged

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant said Friday that his superiors have decided to discharge him from the service and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints about sexual assault and sexual harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing last year sparked two federal investigations.

“I just think it’s funny how there is so much in the national news right now about whistleblowers, but no one seems to give two (expletives) about my situation,” Ellis said in an email to The Associated Press.

Ellis sent a letter in November 2018 to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, saying he had learned of at least six instances of sexual harassment or sexual assault against female members of the fighter wing’s security squadron.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

The complaint led Baldwin to request a U.S. Air Force investigation . She and Gov. Tony Evers also requested federal National Guard officials conduct a top-to-bottom review of how the Wisconsin National Guard handles sexual assault allegations. Both probes are ongoing.

Ellis filed a separate complaint this past May with the Wisconsin National Guard’s inspector general’s office alleging that Guard officials transferred him out of his unit in January and had launched an in-depth review of his medical history to set up a medical discharge and deny him retirement benefits.

Ellis said in the complaint they prepared a memo for evaluators listing his medical issues even though the Guard has been aware of them since he joined 18 years ago. He added that his problems have long since been resolved and any restrictions on his physical training have been lifted but the security squadron’s top commander still recommended he be discharged.

The Wisconsin Guard’s top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, has ordered an investigation into the reprisal allegations.

But Ellis said he was informed Wednesday by a representative from a medical evaluation team out of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois that he will be discharged. He said he will appeal but without the support of his commanders his attorney has warned him his chances are “less than zero.” If his appeals fail he’ll be discharged some time in February, he said.

He said that he believes the decision was timed to render Dunbar’s investigation moot.

Baldwin sent a letter Friday to Dunbar and Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau in Washington, urging them to halt Ellis’ discharge.

Ordering the discharge before the investigation into Ellis’ reprisal allegations is complete is “unacceptable” and could have a chilling effect on the sexual assault investigation by discouraging witnesses from coming forward, the senator wrote.

“The pursuit of discharge after Sgt. Ellis filed a whistleblower complaint and while the (sexual assault investigation) is unresolved has the disturbing appearance of retaliation and retribution,” Baldwin wrote.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday. Thomas Doscher, a spokesman for Scott Air Force Base, had no immediate comment when reached by telephone but said he would try to gather what information he could about Ellis’ situation.

Sexual assaults have been a problem in the U.S. military for years. In 2017 alone all four branches received a total of 5,684 reports from members who said they had been sexually assaulted during their service, up 10 percent from 2016. The Wisconsin National Guard received 52 reports of sexual assault between 2013 and 2017, with more than half related to military service.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/trichmond1