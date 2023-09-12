Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Biden impeachment inquiry
By The Associated Press
 
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(7)3-0841
2. Kettle Moraine(2)4-0784
3. Mukwonago-4-0743
4. Waunakee-4-0605
5. Muskego-4-0556
6. Franklin-4-0397
7. Sussex Hamilton-4-0288
8. Kaukauna-4-01810
9. Brookfield Central-4-0179
10. Middleton-3-1152

Others receiving votes: Verona 11. Appleton North 10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 4. Neenah 1. Badger 1.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbus(5)4-0852
2. Port Washington(3)4-0821
3. Lodi(1)4-0683
4. Baldwin-Woodville-4-0586
5. Plymouth-4-0535
6. Little Chute-4-0498
7. Two Rivers-4-03310
8. Catholic Memorial-2-215NR
9. Notre Dame-3-114NR
10. Northwestern-4-09NR

Others receiving votes: Rhinelander 7. Appleton Xavier 5. Brodhead/Juda 5. Westby 3. Kewaunee 3. Ellsworth 2. New Berlin West 2. Pewaukee 2.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(4)4-0841
2. St. Mary’s Springs(4)4-0772
3. Cashton-4-0723
4. Bangor-4-0554
5. Colby-4-0516
6. Marshall-4-0415
7. Aquinas(1)3-1298
8. Mondovi-4-0267
9. Edgar-3-1199
10. Pepin1Alma-4-011NR

Others receiving votes: Auburndale 9. Lancaster 8. Regis 5. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Darlington 3. Black Hawk/Warren IL 1.

