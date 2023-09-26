Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kimberly
|(9)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|(1)
|6-0
|85
|2
|3. Muskego
|-
|6-0
|77
|3
|4. Waunakee
|-
|6-0
|73
|4
|5. Franklin
|-
|6-0
|64
|5
|6. Sussex Hamilton
|-
|6-0
|49
|6
|7. Mukwonago
|-
|5-1
|38
|7
|8. Verona
|-
|5-1
|18
|10
|9. Middleton
|-
|5-1
|13
|9
|10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld
|-
|6-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 7. Appleton North 7. Badger 4. Stevens Point 3. New Richmond 3. Kaukauna 2. Racine Case 1.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Columbus
|(7)
|6-0
|96
|1
|2. Port Washington
|(3)
|6-0
|91
|2
|3. Lodi
|-
|6-0
|73
|3
|4. Two Rivers
|-
|6-0
|60
|4
|5. Plymouth
|-
|6-0
|57
|5
|6. Catholic Memorial
|-
|4-2
|45
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|-
|5-1
|32
|7
|8. Baldwin-Woodville
|-
|5-1
|15
|8
|9. Kewaunee
|-
|6-0
|14
|9
|10. Appleton Xavier
|-
|5-1
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran 10. Platteville 9. Luxemburg-Casco 6. Brodhead/Juda 6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6. Southern Door 5. Ellsworth 5. Rice Lake 3. Westby 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 1. Racine St. Catherine’s 1.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|(6)
|6-0
|87
|1
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(3)
|6-0
|86
|2
|3. Cashton
|-
|6-0
|75
|3
|4. Aquinas
|(1)
|5-1
|69
|5
|5. Marshall
|-
|6-0
|54
|6
|6. Edgar
|-
|5-1
|49
|7
|7. Bangor
|-
|5-1
|42
|4
|8. Pepin8Alma
|-
|6-0
|33
|8
|9. Auburndale
|-
|6-0
|19
|9
|10. Boyceville
|-
|6-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Spring Valley 6. Darlington 4. Lancaster 4. Colby 3. Mondovi 2.