Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kimberly(9)5-0941
2. Kettle Moraine(1)6-0852
3. Muskego-6-0773
4. Waunakee-6-0734
5. Franklin-6-0645
6. Sussex Hamilton-6-0496
7. Mukwonago-5-1387
8. Verona-5-11810
9. Middleton-5-1139
10. Mount Horeb1Barneveld-6-012NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 7. Appleton North 7. Badger 4. Stevens Point 3. New Richmond 3. Kaukauna 2. Racine Case 1.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbus(7)6-0961
2. Port Washington(3)6-0912
3. Lodi-6-0733
4. Two Rivers-6-0604
5. Plymouth-6-0575
6. Catholic Memorial-4-2456
7. Notre Dame-5-1327
8. Baldwin-Woodville-5-1158
9. Kewaunee-6-0149
10. Appleton Xavier-5-11310

Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran 10. Platteville 9. Luxemburg-Casco 6. Brodhead/Juda 6. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6. Southern Door 5. Ellsworth 5. Rice Lake 3. Westby 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 1. Racine St. Catherine’s 1.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic(6)6-0871
2. St. Mary’s Springs(3)6-0862
3. Cashton-6-0753
4. Aquinas(1)5-1695
5. Marshall-6-0546
6. Edgar-5-1497
7. Bangor-5-1424
8. Pepin8Alma-6-0338
9. Auburndale-6-0199
10. Boyceville-6-010NR

Others receiving votes: Weyauwega-Fremont 7. Spring Valley 6. Darlington 4. Lancaster 4. Colby 3. Mondovi 2.

_____