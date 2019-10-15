Wisconsin spice company peppers Facebook with anti-Trump ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The nation’s largest independent spice retailer is peppering Facebook with ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin-based Penzeys Spices spent nearly $100,000 on Facebook ads last week calling for Trump’s impeachment, making it one of the largest social media spenders on impeachment to date.

And the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the company has raised another $415,000 it plans to spend on Facebook posts encouraging the impeachment of Trump and was still raising more money through an unusual promotion.

Penzeys already spent nearly $96,000 on ads supporting impeachment between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10.

Penzeys CEO Bill Penzey tells the Journal Sentinel the attention his unusual stance is attracting will boost his company’s brand and lead to increased sales.

House Democrats are pursuing an impeachment inquiry to investigate Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden’s family.