Wizards move on from Pierce; announce signing of Gary Neal

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Wizards move on from Pierce; announce signing of Gary Neal

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once Paul Pierce moved on, so did the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards signed Gary Neal, acquired Jared Dudley from Milwaukee and agreed to terms with swingman Alan Anderson, who will help replace what was lost when Pierce decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Washington also brought back forward Drew Gooden on a one-year deal.

“You just have to move on. You can’t dwell on it,” coach Randy Wittman said Thursday about Pierce’s departure. “You have to be ready to move on with the next step and I think we’ve done a good job with that.”

Other news
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast. At least 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites. That's according to a new government report. But health officials believe more have the problem and don’t know it, and the actual number is more than than four times higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, July 27, 2023 released two reports on the growing tick-borne allergy problem. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
FILE - Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

Wittman also confirmed point guard John Wall’s fractured wrist suffered during the playoffs did not require surgery. The All-Star guard missed three games, but returned for the final two of the team’s season.

Terms were not disclosed by the team, but The Associated Press previously reported Neal agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract as a free agent.

Neal, Dudley and Anderson provide the roster with needed perimeter depth, though none have Pierce’s resume. The Los Angeles native starred for the Wizards during the playoffs, sinking several clutch baskets during a four-game sweep against Toronto and the series loss to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Asked if he was surprised by Pierce’s decision, Wittman said: “If you’re around long enough you’re never surprised. I think you can probably ask (Dallas Mavericks owner) Mark Cuban that.”

The Mavericks learned Wednesday that free agent center DeAndre Jordan spurned an agreement with Dallas to return with the Clippers.

Pierce turns 38 in October.

“Disappointed a little bit, just because who Paul is and what he is, but he’s at the end of his career,” said Wittman, who ended his nine-year playing career with Indiana.

“I know he’s got his mom there and family there and he grew up there. I know what that was all about. I was able to play with my hometown team at the end of my career. I know what the thought process is there.”

Gooden tweeted Thursday night: “I want 2 thank the Leonsis Family, and the entire Wizards organization 4 giving me another opportunity to compete for a ring! DC I’m back!!!”

Neal, 30, averaged 10.1 points over 54 games last season with Charlotte and Minnesota. The Baltimore native, who spent his first three NBA seasons with San Antonio, is a 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arc for his career.

“I think the biggest thing that stood out to me was getting back to a team with playoff expectations,” Neal said during a conference call. “For the teams that I had on my list, Washington was atop that list. Also, just having an opportunity to play with a pass-first, very good point guard in John Wall.”