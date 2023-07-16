WNBA All-Star Game MVPs
2023 — Jewell Loyd, Seattle
2022 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas
2021 — Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas
Other news
Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York’s Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible.
Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business.
Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
Freddy Peralta combined with three relievers on a one-hitter, Christian Yelich homered on the game’s first pitch and Milwaukee shut out the Cincinnati Reds for the third straight game, a 3-0 win that gave the Brewers sole possession of the NL Central lead.
2020 — Canceled
2019 — Erica Wheeler, Indiana
2018 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2017 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2016 — None
2015 — Maya Moore, Minnesota
2014 — Shoni Schimmel, Atlanta
2013 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles
2012 — None
2011 — Swin Cash, Seattle
2010 — None
2009 — Swin Cash, Seattle
2008 — None
2007 — Cheryl Ford, Detroit
2006 — Katie Douglas, Connecticut
2005 — Sheryl Swoopes, Houston
2004 — None
2003 — Nikki Teasley, Los Angeles
2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles
2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles
2000 — Tina Thompson, Houston
1999 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles