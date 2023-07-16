WNBA All-Star Game Results
2023 — Team Stewart 143, Team Wilson 127
2022 — Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112
2021 — Team WNBA 93, Team USA 85
2020 — Canceled
2019 — Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126
2018 — Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112
2017 — West 130, East 121
2016 — No game, Summer Olympics
2015 — West 117, East 112
2014 — East 125, West 124, OT
2013 — West 102, East 98
2012 — No game, Summer Olympics
2011 — East 118, West 113
2010 — Team USA 99, WNBA All-Stars 72
2009 — West 130, East 118
2008 — No game, Summer Olympics
2007 — East 103, West 99
2006 — East 98, West 82
2005 — West 122, East 99
2004 — USA national team 74, WNBA All-Stars 58
2003 — West 84, East 75
2002 — West 81, East 76
2001 — West 80, East 72
2000 — West 73, East 61
1999 — West 79, East 61