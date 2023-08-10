Live updates: Maui fires
Seattle faces Atlanta on home skid

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Dream (15-13, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-21, 5-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle aims to stop its six-game home skid with a win against Atlanta.

The Storm are 2-13 on their home court. Seattle has a 2-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Dream are 7-7 on the road. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 85-75 on July 12, with Allisha Gray scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Rhyne Howard is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.