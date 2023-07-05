Seattle faces Connecticut, looks to halt 3-game slide

Seattle Storm (4-12, 4-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (12-5, 6-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle aims to stop its three-game slide with a win against Connecticut.

The Sun are 5-3 in home games. Connecticut averages 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Storm have gone 2-3 away from home. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference with 17.1 assists per game led by Ivana Dojkic averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 85-79 in the last meeting on June 21. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Sun.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 87.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.